Rosary Crusade Tally Sheet & Form

In response to the COVID-19 (“Coronavirus”) pandemic, Fr. Jurgen Wegner, the District Superior of the U.S. District of the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX), is launching a Rosary Crusade for relief from this affliction and for all of the souls who have been affected by it.
Read More Details about the Rosary Crusade Here...
Tally Sheet: PDF Download
You can find the tally sheet linked here for you to download, print, and place on your refrigerator, calendar, near where you say the family Rosary, etc.
April / May Tally Sheet
June / July / August Tally Sheet
Please Note: Your local parish may request that you turn in your tallies monthly, or submit the form to them.
Please follow your local pastor's instructions.
Tally Online
Alternatively, you can submit your tally in the form below.
Please do not submit both the form below, and the paper printable sheet above!